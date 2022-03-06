Truegame (TGAME) Market Cap Hits $58,671.40

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $58,671.40 and $2,509.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Truegame

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

