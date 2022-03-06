Truist Financial Comments on Chevron Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Chevron in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $10.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.79.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $159.95. The firm has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,746,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $4,992,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $2,835,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

