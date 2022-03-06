Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) versus Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Critical Survey

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Trustmark alerts:

64.8% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Trustmark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bank First shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Trustmark and Bank First’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $676.13 million 2.83 $147.37 million $2.34 13.30 Bank First $121.90 million 4.42 $45.44 million $5.91 11.89

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Bank First is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Trustmark has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 21.80% 8.89% 0.91% Bank First 37.28% 14.66% 1.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Trustmark and Bank First, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank First 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Trustmark pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trustmark has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank First has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Bank First beats Trustmark on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trustmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities. The Wealth Management segment provides integrating financial services and traditional banking products & services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal & institutional trust and retirement services. The Insurance segment supplies retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jackson, MS.

Bank First Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.