Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $5.17 Million in Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 287,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,382,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ELYM opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.52. Eliem Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $29.69.
Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.
