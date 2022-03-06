Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 41,418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,930,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,171,000 after purchasing an additional 140,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 454,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,009,000 after purchasing an additional 111,324 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

RPD stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average of $114.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

