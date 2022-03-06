Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,520,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

BABA opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $99.33 and a 12 month high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

