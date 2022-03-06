Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

TUEM stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Tuesday Morning has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Tuesday Morning by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

