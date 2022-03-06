Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.