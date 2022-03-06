Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TWIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
NASDAQ TWIN opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $177.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.65. Twin Disc has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Twin Disc by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 26.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the second quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.
About Twin Disc (Get Rating)
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
