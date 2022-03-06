Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TWIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $177.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.65. Twin Disc has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Twin Disc by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 26.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the second quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.