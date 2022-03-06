Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 18,000 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 63,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 116,246.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $49.14 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $55.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

