Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKRO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after buying an additional 289,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 29.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,636,000 after buying an additional 261,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,907,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after buying an additional 257,638 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after buying an additional 206,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 98,095 shares during the period.

AKRO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

AKRO opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.60. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 9,700 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $213,691.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $833,419. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

