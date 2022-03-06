Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 166,600 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 166,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,665,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 686,619 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,112,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $163.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 49,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $210,335.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 17,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $76,087.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,433 shares of company stock valued at $552,668. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

