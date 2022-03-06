Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 38,151 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,025,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,986 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,685,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,779 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 860,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 419,561 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NR opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $350.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

