Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 76,394 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in OncoCyte by 110,533.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 141.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 49.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 483,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 1,565.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OCX shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.03.

OCX stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.78. OncoCyte Co. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $6.25.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

