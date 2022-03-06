Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Holdings in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) by 683.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,848 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 99.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 56.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 575,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $5,214,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEVA opened at $3.50 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEVA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

