Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 38,635 Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,635 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Retail Value by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Value by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Retail Value by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Retail Value in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Retail Value by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Retail Value from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Retail Value stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Retail Value Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $3.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Retail Value’s payout ratio is -834.85%.

Retail Value Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.