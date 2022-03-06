U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.
USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,118 shares of company stock worth $1,413,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of USPH traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.20. The company had a trading volume of 60,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,924. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $123.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.83.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.14%.
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
