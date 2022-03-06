U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,118 shares of company stock worth $1,413,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USPH traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.20. The company had a trading volume of 60,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,924. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $123.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

