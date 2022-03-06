U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $96.20 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $123.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,118 shares of company stock worth $1,413,079 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

