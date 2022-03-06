UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $45.82 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 547,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $45,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth about $441,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 88.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHP opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.85. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 824.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

