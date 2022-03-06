UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $57.34 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121,033 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $57,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Loews by 13,133.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,128,000 after buying an additional 359,872 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Loews by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,725,000 after buying an additional 325,393 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Loews by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 540,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,172,000 after buying an additional 196,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,664,000 after buying an additional 180,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of L opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.13%.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,046,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,314 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

