UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $47,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 108,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lennox International by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,553. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.43.

LII opened at $269.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.92 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.69.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

About Lennox International (Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

