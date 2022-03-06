UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150,757 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $44,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,405,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after buying an additional 1,000,835 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 113,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,134,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after buying an additional 890,430 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

NYSE:HWM opened at $33.85 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

