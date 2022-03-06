UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,920,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276,556 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $48,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

