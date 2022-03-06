UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 391 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $51,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $273,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 14.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 14.8% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 511,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 65,926 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $348,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

