UBS Group AG Increases Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 847.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 99,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on R. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Ryder System stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.55.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

