UBS Group AG Purchases 8,342 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $10,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

MAN opened at $95.26 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

