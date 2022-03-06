UBS Group AG Sells 1,588 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 169,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter.

IAT opened at $60.21 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $53.41 and a 12-month high of $69.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.56.

