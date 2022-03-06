UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 645,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $9,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 146,786 shares during the period.

Shares of BLE stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

