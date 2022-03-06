UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $84.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.28.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

