United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,525,000 after purchasing an additional 334,272 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,454,000 after acquiring an additional 155,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after acquiring an additional 215,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.