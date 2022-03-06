Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.660-$1.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,493. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,153,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

