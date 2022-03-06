Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $151.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UHS. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Shares of UHS opened at $149.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.03.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $531,493,000 after purchasing an additional 502,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,162,000 after purchasing an additional 321,368 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,310,000 after purchasing an additional 307,066 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,103,000 after acquiring an additional 83,554 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

