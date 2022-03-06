Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the January 31st total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 373,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of UUU stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $4.28. 429,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,929. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the second quarter worth $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 91,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores.

