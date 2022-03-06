Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the highest is $3.05 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $12.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unum Group.
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412,952 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after purchasing an additional 456,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 230,546 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Unum Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,124,000 after buying an additional 228,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,403,000 after buying an additional 169,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UNM stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. 2,918,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,191. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.
About Unum Group (Get Rating)
Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.
