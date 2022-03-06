Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the highest is $3.05 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $12.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412,952 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after purchasing an additional 456,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 230,546 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Unum Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,124,000 after buying an additional 228,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,403,000 after buying an additional 169,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. 2,918,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,191. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.