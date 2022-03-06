Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the highest is $3.05 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $12.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412,952 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after purchasing an additional 456,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 230,546 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Unum Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,124,000 after buying an additional 228,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,403,000 after buying an additional 169,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. 2,918,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,191. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.