Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.86.

URBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.32. 2,866,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

