Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 2,942 shares.The stock last traded at $16.89 and had previously closed at $17.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $720.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.