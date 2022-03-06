US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.400-$3.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.US Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.800-$2.100 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USFD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.70.

USFD stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,440,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,447. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

