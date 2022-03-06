Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 606,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 351,137 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 279,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 269,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 194,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 820,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 194,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNDA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $133,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $10.84 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $606.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

