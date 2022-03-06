Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

