Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,504,000 after buying an additional 171,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,716,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,851,000 after purchasing an additional 497,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 999,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,677,000 after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,264,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock opened at $198.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.55. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.17 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.