Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,504,000 after buying an additional 171,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,716,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,851,000 after purchasing an additional 497,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 999,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,677,000 after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,264,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter.
VV stock opened at $198.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.55. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.17 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
