Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 519,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.