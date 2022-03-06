Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 118.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.5% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 100.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.49. 493,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,738. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

