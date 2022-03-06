Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 295.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $433,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VFMO traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $121.84. 4,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.44.

