Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 42,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 310,329 shares.The stock last traded at $152.48 and had previously closed at $151.28.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.58 and a 200-day moving average of $148.18.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.