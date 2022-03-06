Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.87 and a twelve month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

