Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $290.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised Veeva Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.79.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $187.69 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $185.12 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

