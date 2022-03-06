Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Mizuho raised Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.71.

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Ventas by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 725,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 274,002 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 55,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 697,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

