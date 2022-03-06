Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veolia Environnement from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

Shares of VEOEY opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Veolia Environnement has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

