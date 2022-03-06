Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veracyte to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

VCYT opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,808,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Veracyte by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

