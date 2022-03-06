Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 279,942 shares.The stock last traded at $39.11 and had previously closed at $39.58.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fallon William purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

